StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the medical research company's stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Enzo Biochem last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

