StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
