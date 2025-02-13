Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,290 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS UJAN opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

