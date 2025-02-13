Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $337,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $493.07 and a one year high of $613.79. The company has a market cap of $523.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

