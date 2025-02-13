Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

