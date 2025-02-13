Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 656,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 718,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 487,024 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

