Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,126. The trade was a 36.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $5,354,777. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $130.84 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.