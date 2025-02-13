Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 312,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

