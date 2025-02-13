Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $385.49 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

