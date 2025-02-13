Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.1 %

OZK opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.