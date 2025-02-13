Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5876 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,046. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.
Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
