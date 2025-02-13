Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVNLY stock remained flat at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.