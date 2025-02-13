Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as SEK 22.96 and last traded at SEK 22.78, with a volume of 9559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at SEK 22.64.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 20.56. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 23.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

