T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $259.59.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

