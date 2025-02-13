T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $259.59 and last traded at $255.28, with a volume of 3219067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day moving average is $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

