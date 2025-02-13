Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $199.23 and last traded at $201.33. 7,189,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,238,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

