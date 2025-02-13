Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

