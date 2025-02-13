Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
