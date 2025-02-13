Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

TMHC stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.98. 493,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $5,031,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 155,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

