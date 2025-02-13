TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TSI opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $5.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
