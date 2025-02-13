TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

TSI opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

