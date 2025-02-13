Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TIKK stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

