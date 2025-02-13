TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

MPWR opened at $699.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

