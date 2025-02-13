TFB Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swmg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

