TFB Advisors LLC Sells 995 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $453.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total value of $142,547.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

