TFC Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $63.25.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,001,901.86. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock worth $20,349,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

