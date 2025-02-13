TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 477.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $466.66 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

