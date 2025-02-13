TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $197.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

