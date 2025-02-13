The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

BA stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.21 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $208.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.