The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $888,069.26 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $888,069.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,763,111.76. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Buckle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 292,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,201. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Buckle by 5.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 85.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

