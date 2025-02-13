The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in January

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 76.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Price Performance

KF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,668. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Korea Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.4542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.