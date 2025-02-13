Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Themes Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.66% of Themes Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUMI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About Themes Gold Miners ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

