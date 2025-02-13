Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
USCF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.12.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions index. The fund invests in large- and midcap US companies with the highest, positive cash flows over the last 3 years. USCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.
