Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Price Performance

USCF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

Get Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF alerts:

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF ( NASDAQ:USCF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions index. The fund invests in large- and midcap US companies with the highest, positive cash flows over the last 3 years. USCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.