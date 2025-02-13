Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 32,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
