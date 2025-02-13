Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 32,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLD. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 222,077 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 96,448 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.