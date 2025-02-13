Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,488 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

