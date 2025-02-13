Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.17 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.54), with a volume of 20948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.54).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £149.75 million, a PE ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.56.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

