Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 33167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Tinka Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$31.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

