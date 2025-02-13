Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the January 15th total of 535,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,317. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

