Top Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Expedia Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly traded companies that operate social media platforms or provide services related to social media. These companies generate revenue through advertising, subscriptions, and other revenue streams tied to their social media platforms. Investors may be interested in social media stocks due to their potential for high growth and profitability in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $120.88. 7,945,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,151. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,343. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.96. 1,786,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,506. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.81.

