Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 billion-$17.0 billion.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toray Industries stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

