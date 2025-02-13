Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at UBS Group

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.45.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.70. The company had a trading volume of 254,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,405. The stock has a market cap of C$25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.69 and a 1 year high of C$70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$65.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$68.38 per share, with a total value of C$170,945.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,630.00. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,047,918 in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

