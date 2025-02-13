TPG Inc. (TPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on March 7th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TPG to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

TPG opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

