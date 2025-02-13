Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Earnings Results

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Trade Desk updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,628,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

