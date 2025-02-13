Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 115,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 69,342 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of ARM

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up $6.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.03. 9,398,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. ARM has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ARM by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARM by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in ARM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.