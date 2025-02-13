Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $922.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,032.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.