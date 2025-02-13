Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $530.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $542.00.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

