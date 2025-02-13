Tranquility Partners LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IWR stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

