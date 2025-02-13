Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock opened at $197.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

