TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. This trade represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,076.80. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

