Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 11,375 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $273,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,918.92. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

TVTX stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

