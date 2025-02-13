Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 29200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 10.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

