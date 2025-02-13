Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 20.9% – What’s Next?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 1,344,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 142,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 20.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70.

About Trigon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.