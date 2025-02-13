Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 20.9% – Should You Sell?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 1,344,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 142,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 20.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$11.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

